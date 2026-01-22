Former inmate shares insights with trustys

A former inmate of the Vermilion Parish jail recently came back to share his story with current inmates.

Here's a story about his visit, written by VPSO Public Information Officer Ashley Adams:

Nathaniel “The Rock” Nixon, a former inmate at both Vermilion Parish Correctional Center (VPCC) and Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, recently returned to VPCC to share his personal testimony with trusty inmates, offering his candid reflection on crime, incarceration, accountability, and personal transformation.

During his visit, Nixon recounted his last arrest in the early 2000s by current Warden Sammy LaPorte and the 45-year sentence imposed by then-prosecutor Richard J. Putnam, III, who now presides as Abbeville City Court Judge. Nixon spoke openly about the roots of his incarceration, identifying drug use as the catalyst that led him into a life of crime including armed robbery and battery. Noting his lack of education and employable skills, he said he turned to illegal activity simply to survive. Over time, those choices accumulated into 25 arrests and eight felony convictions, ultimately resulting in a 45-year sentence at Angola.

The reality of that sentence, Nixon recalled, set in during the bus ride to the prison. The ride was silent. He realized he was being separated from everyone and everything he had known — family, freedom, and society itself. At that moment, he understood there was no guarantee he would ever make it out.

Nixon spent years in extreme confinement, at times locked down for 23 hours a day. It took him more than two decades to truly confront his circumstances and take responsibility for his actions. He shared that his deepest hurts were in knowing the pain he caused his mother and that he wouldn’t see his children grow up. He then emphasized that incarceration, while painful, can also be an opportunity if used correctly.

“I’ve been given a second chance I wasn’t supposed to have,” Nixon told VPCC trusties. He reminded those in attendance that time in prison is a time meant for reflection, growth, and self-correction — a chance to “straighten out what you’ve done” and come to your senses.

He stressed the importance of mental and physical well-being, warning that the two things a person can never afford to lose are their mind and their health. According to Nixon, real change begins with holding yourself accountable but changing the way one thinks, which then changes his behavior.

Nixon encouraged inmates to take their time incarcerated seriously. He said the best way to spend time is by studying, praying, learning to mature, and preparing for life beyond incarceration. He urged them to write letters asking for forgiveness and to accept responsibility for the harm they caused. Even in an uncomfortable environment, he said, growth is possible.

One of the most painful moments of Nixon’s incarceration was losing his daughter's mother while he was still imprisoned. He described that loss as the catalyst for realizing his worst fear: dying inside of prison. Despite everything, Nixon said he never lost hope. He did all the things he encouraged the VPCC trusties to do and turned his life around, ultimately gaining his freedom in 2022. Now able to speak to others as an example, he framed his current position as a privilege, using his story as proof that trust can be rebuilt, and doors can open when a person commits to change.

After gaining his freedom in 2022, Nixon now uses his story to encourage others. His message to the inmates was direct: get serious about getting better. Use the time wisely. Take responsibility.

“Transformation is possible,” he said, even after decades behind bars.

Warden Sammy LaPorte said Nixon’s presence and message were a powerful example for those currently incarcerated. “No one would have ever thought back in the day that he would be here today--free, with a sense of love and responsibility,” Warden LaPorte said. Reiterating that Nixon’s story shows that change is possible.

Sheriff Eddie Langlinais echoed that message, addressing the trusties directly. “We don’t want to see you here. Our goal is to get you back into society as productive citizens,” Sheriff Langlinais said. “And if this guy can do it, you can. He came here to spread the word and share his story.

"We spoke outside before coming in here. If just one of you was listening, that’s great. But just imagine if you were all listening.”

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and Vermilion Parish Correctional Center continue to provide programs and opportunities aimed at rehabilitation, education, and successful reentry into the community.

Here are some pictures from Nixon's visit: