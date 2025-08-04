First Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Banquet honors local heroes

VERMILION PARISH — ABBEVILLE, La. — Community leaders and local heroes were celebrated at the first Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Banquet held in Abbeville, an event dedicated to honoring those who make a meaningful difference in the community.

“We wouldn’t be here today. We wouldn’t be able to do our job if they weren’t doing theirs,” Sheriff Eddie Langlinais stated, emphasizing the vital role each honoree plays in supporting public safety and community well-being.

The banquet featured KATC's Vermilion Parish Reporter Penelope Lopez as the emcee, who received warm cheers and smiles from attendees. The emotional tributes highlighted that the recognition extended far beyond mere titles and medals; they celebrated the spirit of service among local change makers.

One of the standout moments of the evening was the presentation of the Community Service Award to Senior Deputy Donna Istre. Istre reflected on the importance of compassion in serving others.

“It’s about compassion for your loved ones, compassion for your neighbor. God calls us to love one another. We must always think about the person next to you and what they’re going through,” she said.

The event was a heartfelt reminder of the impact of community service and the dedicated individuals who work tirelessly for the betterment of others.

