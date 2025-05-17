Fighting for a cause: Abbeville’s ShopRite marks 16 years of giving back through St. Jude fundraiser

ABBEVILLE, KATC - On the corner of W. Summers Drive and Highway 167 in Abbeville, the ShopRite gas station buzzed with community spirit. Saturday morning residents and law enforcement came together to raise money for the 16th annual St. Jude fundraiser.

For Theresa Abshire, manager of the ShopRite, the cause is deeply personal.

“It breaks my heart to know that these babies are suffering the way they are,” Abshire said. “And if we can just bring a little bit of joy to them—you know, God is good.”

Last year, they raised $20,000.

The benefit held outside the store included smoked sausage po’boys and drinks, with proceeds going to St. Jude. But it was more than just a fundraiser, it was a show of solidarity for families like that of Aaron David, whose 3-year-old daughter, Charleigh-Kate, is battling Langerhans cell histiocytosis, a rare disorder that affects her skin, lungs, glands, and bones.

“We found out about a year ago,” David said. “Through this whole deal her spirit hasn’t altered.”

In a touching moment during the event, Charleigh-Kate received a surprise tricycle handed to her with the words.

While many heroes wear capes, Abshire is a reminder to the community that some wear aprons and work behind a gas station counter.