Fight at Popeye's leads to shooting

Two people were wounded in a shooting during a dispute that started at a restaurant Tuesday.

Abbeville Police say they were called to the Veterans Memorial Drive Popeye's to deal with a fight involving customers.

When they arrived they found a man and a woman in an argument. The manager asked police to remove them, and both parties left.

Less than an hour later, police were called to a home on Hawthorne Street to investigate a shooting. They obtained video footage that showed the man's vehicle being followed to the home, which is his grandmother's residence. People got out of the car following to shoot at him, and he returned fire, hitting the driver and a passenger.

Police found the car with the victims in the 1500 block of Graceland, and an ambulance came to take them to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing, police say.