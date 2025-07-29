Farmers gather for annual Sugarcane Field Day, highlighting climate-smart practices

ERATH, LA - Bright and early, farmers from across Acadiana convened for the annual Sugarcane Field Day, hosted by the LSU AgCenter. They focused on innovative farming practices aimed at environmental sustainability.

Errol Domingues, co-owner of Domingues Farms, emphasized the importance of science in agriculture. “Farmers out there, as you can see with the crowd out there, believe in science and they farm by science,” he said. “We lean heavily on our AgCenter’s integration with the farms out there today.”

The event provided an opportunity for farmers to learn about environmentally-friendly farming techniques and efficient use of natural resources, according to Blair Hebert, a county agent with the LSU AgCenter. “I think it’s just an opportunity for our farmers to learn about how they can be friendly with the environment and how they can best use the natural resources that we have available to us,” Hebert said.

One of the key focuses of this year's field day was the implementation of cover crops, a strategy that Domingues, a fifth-generation sugarcane farmer, is well acquainted with. Domingues explained that cover crops can enhance soil health, improve soil fertility, and reduce commercial fertilizer costs. “We’re trying to cover crops to enhance the soil capabilities in growth in our crop,” Domingues noted. “It changes a crop cycle and the microbial action in the soil when you go from one crop to another.”

Hebert stated that the use of cover crops can reduce tillage needs during fallow periods and promote increased organic matter, benefiting future crops.

In addition to covering crops, the LSU AgCenter is exploring various methods to collect data that could help reduce fertilizer expenditures. They demonstrated a new piece of equipment, the VRT sensor, which collects data on crop health while applying fertilizer. Domingues shared insights on the pilot program, stating, “They are collecting data on our farm. It’s a pilot program on a new piece of equipment that determines the crop health on-the-go while it’s putting fertilizer on the ground and it varies in real time as it goes down the field.”

The Sugarcane Field Day provided farmers with valuable resources and knowledge to enhance sustainable agricultural practices in their operations.