Expecting mothers receive maternity resources at community baby shower

ABBEVILLE, LA - United Way of Acadiana , a non-profit organization, and Humana Health Horizon , a healthcare provider hosted a community baby shower in Abbeville for the first time.

Dozens of expecting mothers and their families came together at Vermilion Women’s Resource Center, located at 515 Edwards St. in Abbeville, to receive baby supplies and maternal healthcare resources.

The event aims to support pregnant women and new mothers in Vermilion Parish by providing them with essential resources like diapers, car seats, and baby items.

“We noticed that in the area of Abbeville there’s a need for pregnant moms as well as new moms. So we decided to host the first community baby shower to make sure our moms know they have support ,” Macy Augustine, Early Head Start Program Family Partnership Specialist said.

They say it takes a village to raise a child and first time mother Taylor Irvin says she’s grateful to have the community’s support through her pregnancy.

“I don’t have many people to fall back on but the people that I do, they’re in different cities, so to have this [community baby shower] is a better feeling,” she said.

Mothers participated in games such as bingo, were offered lunch, and were given a chance to enter in a raffle for a car seat.

Our Lady of Lourdes, Early Head Start Program, Operation Hope, Acadiana Transportation Safety Coalition, Jacob Crouch Suicide Prevention, WIC, and Meritus Credit Union were among the other partners.

