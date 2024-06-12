Erath residents continue dealing with storm damage weeks later

ERATH, KATC - Some Erath residents are still dealing with damage from the windstorm that occurred earlier this month.

On Sunday, June 2nd around 2:45 am, a burst of wind ripped through parts of Erath. The winds left a widespread amount of debris, tilted power lines, and uprooted trees.

The winds knocked down a massive tree on Harley Darby’s mobile house, an Erath native.

For two years, Harley and her husband, Joey Darby have been working on their forever home. They invested more than $10,000 into the property.

During the storm, Harley and her family were staying next door, at her mother-in-law's house. “I kept saying it was a tornado outside and the next morning it (the tree) was on the house,” she said.

Harley, who is expecting, says the last few days have been tough; especially without insurance. The tree caused the beams to bend and the frames to twist. It is still unclear whether her mobile home is salvageable.

“It’s been a long project, this is actually the last room that needed to be done and a tree fell in. My husband had to rewrite and put in new floors,” she said.

Harley tells me she is trying to take it day by day. “We are hoping that FEMA will declare it as a disaster, so we can get help,” she said.

