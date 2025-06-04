Elderly couple killed in Vermilion Parish house fire

VERMILION PARISH — State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a deadly house fire that claimed the lives of an elderly couple early Monday morning in Vermilion Parish.

According to investigators, the fire broke out around 5 a.m. on June 2, 2025, in the 16000 block of Tan Road in Kaplan. Firefighters with the Indian Bayou Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

An 80-year-old man and his 78-year-old wife were found dead inside the home.

At this time, the cause of the fire remains under investigation. It is currently unknown whether the home had a working smoke alarm installed.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office reminds residents that smoke alarms are a proven life-saving tool in residential fires. Through the agency’s Operation Save-A-Life program, residents can receive free smoke alarm installations.

To learn more about the program or to request assistance, visit lasfm.org or contact your local fire department.

For media inquiries, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at osfm.publicaffairs@la.gov.