Dozens check voter status at Abbeville registration drive

ABBEVILLE, LA - With clipboards, an ipad, and a computer in hand, and a mission to mobilize voters, members of the NAACP’s Vermilion Parish chapter and the organization Voters Matter gathered Tuesday afternoon in Abbeville for a local voter registration event.

“Hello sir, how are you doing? Are you registered to vote?” asked Marilyn Mitchell, secretary of the NAACP’s Vermilion Parish chapter, greeting locals in the midday heat.

Despite the high temperatures, volunteers set up outside Food Etc. around noon, helping residents check their registration status and encouraging unregistered voters to sign up.

“I was coming to get some lunch and I saw the ladies out here with the voting registration,” said longtime Abbeville resident Nicey LaPoint. “I wanted to see if I was active and I am.”

LaPoint said events like this are not only convenient but vital. “It’s great to know because you never know if you’re kicked out of the system,” she said. “Our votes are important.”

Terry Mouton, who also stopped by to check his status, agreed. “Go and vote because every vote counts for this election,” he said.

The event comes as Abbeville continues to grapple with an ongoing debate over new district lines, a redistricting topic that local advocates say could impact community representation.

Ravin St. Julien, a first-time volunteer, said the efforts to engage voters is crucial. “If we want our voices to be heard, the only way we really can do that is with our vote,” she said.

By 3 p.m., five people had registered to vote, and approximately 50 had checked their voting status.

Mitchell, who led the event, celebrated each successful check-in with enthusiasm. “Oh my gosh, you’re active. Yay!” she exclaimed to one resident.

Organizers said they plan to continue outreach efforts leading up to the next local election.