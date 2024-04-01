Downtown Abbeville road construction begins in April

Prev Next KATC

Posted at 2:23 PM, Apr 01, 2024

Downtown Abbeville will start construction to fix roads in April.

The $1.3 million will improve many primary roads like North State Street and North Saint Charles, and the roads around the courthouse. KATC's Vermilion Parish Reporter Penelope Lopez will have more on this at 6 pm.



Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.