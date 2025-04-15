Delcambre police crack down on loud noise with new decibel meters

DELCAMBRE, KATC - Police in Delcambre are now using decibel meters to crack down on excessive noise, following years of complaints from frustrated residents.

Starting this week, Delcambre police officers will be equipped with decibel sound meters to enforce a new noise ordinance aimed at reducing disturbances caused by loud noises.

“It’s about time, that’s all I can say,” said longtime resident Terry Latiolais, who brought the issue to the town council earlier this Monday.

The ordinance sets maximum noise levels at 65 decibels during the day and 60 decibels at night. Offenders could face fines starting at $150 if officers document violations during three separate readings.

Chief Perry Shaw of the Delcambre Police Department said the change comes after numerous complaints, particularly in the afternoons and late at night.

“A lot of our calls came in when people are trying to rest or put their kids to bed,” Shaw said. “There was unnecessary loud music coming from vehicles. We needed to address those issues.”

During a demonstration of the new enforcement tools, Shaw used a decibel meter from a distance of 25 feet to measure sound levels from a nearby vehicle, which registered at 77.6 decibels—well above the legal limit.

“We’re hoping this will help improve the quality of life for everyone in town,” Shaw said.

Residents say they're optimistic the stricter enforcement will bring much-needed peace and quiet to the neighborhood.

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL LIMIT

Day 7am - 10pm

Residential 65

Commercial 70

Industrial 85

Night 10 pm - 7am

Residential 60

Commercial 65

Industrial 80

Penalties

For a first conviction of the offense or plea of nolo contendere within 24-month period immediately preceding of the conviction or plea, $150.00

For a second conviction of the offense or plea of nolo contendere within 24-month period immediately preceding of the second conviction or plea, $300.00

For a third and all subsequent convictions of the offense or plea of nolo contendere within 24-month period immediately preceding of the third conviction or plea, $500.00 and/or more than 30 days.