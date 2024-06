DELCAMBRE, La. — Due to the power outage, the Town of Delcambre is implementing a dusk-to-dawn curfew for Sunday night.

Motorists will be allowed to travel to and from work. Delcambre police say they don't want unnecessary travel within the city limits.

According to the police department, traffic lights are out on Highway 14 and motorists are asked to treat intersections as 4-way stops.

The latest update is that power will not be restored until 5 p.m. tomorrow.