Delcambre gears up for local elections: voices from the community

DELCAMBRE, KATC —With just one day until Election Day, residents of Delcambre are buzzing with anticipation over who will be elected to lead the city. Councilman Steve Broussard, representing District 4, reflected on the close-knit nature of the community, stating, “We’re all good friends in this town; we all went to school together, we’re all family, so it’s very hard for a small town to have an election.”

As early voting wraps up, Broussard urged voters to recognize the significance of their participation. “A lot of people feel as though, ‘Oh, my vote doesn’t count,’ but every vote counts in the election,” he said.

The local ballot this year features a competitive mayoral race between incumbent Pam Blakeley, who made history as the first female mayor of Delcambre, and challenger Christopher Tipper Esponge, a native of the town and current councilman.

Additionally, three candidates are vying for the position of police chief, underscoring the community's emphasis on diversity in law enforcement. Notably, two of the candidates could become the first Black police chief in Delcambre's history.

While some residents, like Broussard, took advantage of early voting, others are holding off until Election Day to cast their ballots. Maria Saulier, a long-time resident, expressed her intentions in Spanish, saying, “Well, tomorrow is election day and let's see if I go and vote. I still have time to think about it.” She added, “I have lived here for 28 years, and I think it is important to vote to elect our government so we can have a say in what we want for our community.”

As the clock ticks down to the election, the people of Delcambre are preparing to make their voices heard.