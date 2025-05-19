Watch Now
Crowley man killed in Vermilion Parish crash

VERMILION PARISH, La. — A single-vehicle crash on Highway 335 in Vermilion Parish left one man dead.

Just after 10 p.m. Saturday, troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop I were called to a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 335 near Teche Road.

Sommer Simon, 40, of Crowley was driving west on Highway 335 when, for reasons still under investigation, his vehicle left the roadway, struck multiple trees and became fully engulfed in flames. Simon sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

