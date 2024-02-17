Construction for fishing dock continues despite weather delay

Abbeville, La. - Construction for the new fishing dock at Drive-in LaFitte Park in Abbeville is more than two-thirds completed.

The project started at the end of October 2023 and back in December, the lead contractor onsite told KATC that the pier would be completed by January or early February.

KATC reached out to Councilwoman Terry Broussard, whose District D includes the park, and she said the delay’s were a result of poor weather. Despite the challenges, the project is moving along.

The fishing pier not only caters to locals, it’s also bringing in new residents into the area.

“I’ve lived in a lot of different places and seeing Abbeville work on itself and making it more beautiful for the people that live here is a good thing. A lot of towns don’t do that and they’re doing it so it makes you feel good that your tax dollars are going somewhere,” Park goer Jarrett Clark said.

A Vermilion Parish native, Jarrett told KATC that he was happy to see positive changes in the community.

The new improvements will also include a walkway directly from the parking lot to the pier to ensure ease of access for all users.

“The significance of this pier to the community cannot be overstated. With its construction, more individuals will have access to fishing opportunities, including those with disabilities, thanks to the inclusion of handicap accessibility features,” said Councilwoman Terry Broussard.

The pier is anticipated to be completed by late spring.