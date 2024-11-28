Community volunteers serve 300 meals at Vermilion Parish Thanksgiving event

ABBEVILLE, KATC — The Vermilion Parish Reach Group, in collaboration with the Christian Service Center, kicked off their fourth annual Thanksgiving event Wednesday morning, bringing together residents from across the parish to share a hot, traditional holiday meal.

Janet Cormier, a community resident, praised the event for its strong turnout and diverse mix of attendees. "It was amazing to see the turnout — the different age groups, the ethnicities. It was just good to see the community coming out," she said.

With the support of 25 dedicated volunteers, the event served 300 meals, ensuring that many had a warm plate for the holiday. Hailee Wiggins, community coordinator for The Reach Group, emphasized the personal touch volunteers bring to the event. "We love to reach out and personally feed our community, and really get to know the individuals that we’re feeding," she said. "We have a huge portion of the needy within our community, and today we have about 50 people here, not counting the ones who will pick up to-go plates."

Among the volunteers was Ashley Foreman, who took on the task of preparing a Thanksgiving staple — sweet potatoes. "It makes me feel thankful that we have a community that comes together like this," she said. "There’s so many people who are just in need of a warm hug and a smile, whether it be a meal or not. They are just in need of that community feel around the holiday."

Residents were able to sit down with neighbors, enjoy a festive meal, and share in the spirit of the season. "It was a good Thanksgiving meal — turkey, string beans, rice dressing, and yams," Cormier said.

For some, the meal was a first. "I was invited by my neighbor. She’s really sweet. She can’t drive, so we figured we’d drive her," Cormier added.

The event also brought together generations of community members, with 92-year-old Eve Pere sharing the experience with her neighbors. "We enjoyed it. I came last year, and I’m hoping to come next year," Pere said, reflecting on her continued involvement in the event.

This year’s Thanksgiving gathering was a reminder of the power of community, and volunteers and residents alike hope to carry on the tradition for years to come.

