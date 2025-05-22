Community joins forces to clean up the Vermilion River

ABBEVILLE — Keeping Abbeville clean is a community effort, and this week’s focus was the Vermilion River. Volunteers from multiple organizations gathered on Thursday morning to pick up litter, working together to enhance the beauty of the area.

“Oh, it’s wonderful because it will be nice to not have to worry when you cast your line out, knowing you won’t bring up a bag or a beer can,” said recreational boater Myra Leger, expressing her appreciation for the initiative.

Participants included the Vermilion Parish Chamber of Commerce, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Keep Abbeville Beautiful, TC Energy, and for the first time, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office. Together, these groups dedicated their time to making a difference in the community.

After a couple of hours of hard work, volunteers recovered various items from the river.

“We pulled up some old wood from random things that were built, a high chair, lots of litter, and, unfortunately, we found some narcotics on the water, but we also found a beach ball, which was fun,” said Ashley Adams, Public Information Officer for the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Overall, the cleanup fostered a sense of pride among community members. Lauren Trahan, Director of the Chamber of Commerce, emphasized the importance of such efforts.

“As always, river cleanup is immensely important. Any kind of litter or trash abatement is phenomenal,” Trahan said.

As the community works together to maintain the natural beauty of the Vermilion River, events like these not only help clean the environment but also strengthen the bonds among residents.

