Community Christmas meal brings Vermilion Parish together for free food and fellowship

VERMILION PARISH — The Vermilion Reach Group and Christian Service Center served up food and holiday cheer at their annual Community Christmas Meal in Vermilion Parish.

Everyone was invited to share in a free meal, fellowship, and the spirit of the season. Organizers say the event is about bringing people together and celebrating Vermilion Strong.

The event offers not just food but connections that make the community stronger, especially during the holidays.

