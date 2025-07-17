Coca-Cola enthusiasts in Abbeville react to possible sugary change

ABBEVILLE, LA - News that Coca-Cola may switch from high-fructose corn syrup to real cane sugar in its U.S. products is drawing reactions from Coca-Cola enthusiasts in Abbeville.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social , “I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so. I’d like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola. This will be a very good move by them — You’ll see. It’s just better!”

For Abbeville resident Karmen Landry, Coke is more than just a drink, it’s part of the meal.

“I like Coke, especially with some red beans and rice,” Landry said. “Coke is so good when you get a hot meal. Whew, Coke is good.”

Others echoed her enthusiasm. “Oh, it’s a beautiful sensation,” said Joseph Walker. “Your taste buds explode with joy. It’s a party going on.”

Margie Derouen, holding a Coke during the interview, said she prefers the classic version. “A Coca-Cola Classic,” she replied when asked about her favorite type.

Coca-Cola issued a statement acknowledging the attention: “We appreciate President Trump’s enthusiasm for our iconic Coca‑Cola brand. More details on new innovative offerings within our Coca‑Cola product range will be shared soon.”

According to researchers at the University of California, Davis , cane sugar and high-fructose corn syrup have similar effects on the body.

The announcement aligns with the “Make America Healthy Again” initiative, a push by the Trump administration encouraging food and beverage companies to reformulate products seen as overly processed or unhealthy.

Walker, who is diabetic, said the idea of a more natural sweetener is appealing.

“It can be good, then I get addicted, then I have a problem,” he said.

Whether the change actually rolls out nationwide remains to be seen. But in cities like Abbeville, where the soda has long been a favorite, even the possibility of a sweeter, simpler Coke is enough to stir excitement.

