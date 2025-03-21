Changes to summer school course fees in Vermilion Parish

VERMILION PARISH, KATC - Starting this summer, students in 6th through 12th grade who need to retake a course or earn credit will be required to pay $100 per class.

This change follows the end of the ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds, which had previously been used to offset costs for summer school during the pandemic. With those funds no longer available, the district is reverting to its pre-COVID policy of charging fees for summer courses.

Vermilion Parish Superintendent Tommy Byler shared with KATC that the district has managed to reduce the cost of summer courses. “We have been able to reduce the cost from $250 a course to $100 a course,” Byler explained, offering some financial relief to families.

However, not all summer programs will require payment. Some programs, such as the summer literacy workshop for 3rd graders who scored below grade level in literacy, English learners' summer camp, ACT boot camp, and LEAP remediation, will remain free of charge.

Other parishes in the region are also offering summer courses. St. Landry, Lafayette, Vermilion, and Iberia parishes all provide summer programs, with fees varying depending on the district. In Iberia Parish, the cost will differ for students who live inside or outside the district.

In Lafayette Parish, summer courses are available for students in grades 1 through 12. Parents seeking more information about the cost of these programs can contact the number listed in local announcements.

For a complete list of summer programs in Vermilion Parish, families can visit the district's website here.