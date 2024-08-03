Changes to 24-25 Vermilion Parish school year. Here’s what you need to know

ABBEVILLE, KATC - With less than one week until the start of school, it's important to review some of the changes that are set to take place this year.

Here’s what you need to know

Transportation:

Bus routes will look a little different this year. Transportation will be impacted by the bus driver shortage and the new charter school (Vermilion CHarter Academy) in Maurice.

Street listing 2024-2025 can be found here

If your street is not listed, you can contact the transportation department (898-5710)

Special Education: Bus riders will be contacted by August 7th by your driver. Vermilion Parish School System says if you receive no call, to reach out to transportation.

Vermilion Parish Transportation Coordinator Ken Small says the district is ready to face these upcoming challenges. Small says the parish hired a route specialist to help with the changes.

“It was very important (to hire a route specialist) because making sure our routes are efficient, and making sure that we are maximizing the drive time of our drivers (is important).”

Nutrition update:

During the 2024-2025 school year, the Vermilion Parish School System’s Child Nutrition Program will be participating in the (CEP) Community Eligibility Provision through the USDA.

They will not charge students breakfast and lunch at any Vermilion Parish Schools.

Policy changes

Beginning with the Freshmen of 2024, Financial Literacy is now a mandatory class for graduation.

The FAFSA form is no longer required for graduation, but completion is necessary to receive any financial aid, including the TOPS Scholarships.

The Universal Grading scale is changing to a 10 point scale system.

Louisiana Revised Statute 24.22. Act 422 of the 2023 regular legislative session now mandates that students in traditional public schools must meet specific literacy proficiency standards to be promoted to the fourth grade.

Security updates

All persons entering Vermilion Parish schools must provide a government issued ID

If you arrive on campus to check out a student, you must provide a government issued ID and be listed on the approved check out list

No weapons are allowed in a school or school zone