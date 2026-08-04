Celebrating 50 years of the Gueydan Duck Festival

GUEYDAN, La. — The 50th annual Gueydan Duck Festival returns August 27–30, 2026, inviting visitors from across the state.

For five decades, the Gueydan Duck Festival has celebrated the community known as the "Duck Capital of America." What began in 1977 has grown into a four-day celebration that attracts thousands of visitors each year while honoring the region's connection to waterfowl hunting, agriculture, family traditions, and Cajun culture, according to festival organizers.

Visitors can expect a full schedule of events, including:

Live music every evening

The annual Grand Parade through downtown Gueydan

Skeet Shooting Competition

Outdoor and Indoor Cooking Contests

Senior Queen Pageants

Carnival rides

"The Gueydan Duck Festival is more than a festival—it's a celebration of the people, traditions, and outdoor heritage that make Louisiana special," said President Todd Scott. "As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, we're excited to welcome returning visitors while introducing a new generation to everything that has made this festival a Louisiana tradition."

According to festival organizers, the event continues to showcase the culture, music, food, and hospitality that define Acadiana while generating significant economic activity for local businesses and Vermilion Parish.

The excitement begins before the official start of the Gueydan Duck Festival, with a series of community events.

August 1: Annual Wine & Cheese Reception, an evening of fellowship that brings together sponsors, volunteers, community leaders, and festival supporters to kick off the celebration and recognize those who help make the event possible each year.

August 9: The festival also shines a spotlight on the next set of ambassadors during the Junior Duck Festival Pageant. Young contestants from across the region compete for titles, continuing a festival tradition.

August 15: Outdoor traditions take center stage during the Duck Calling Contest, where contestants compete by demonstrating authentic duck calling techniques, preserving one of Louisiana's most recognizable hunting traditions while showcasing talent passed down through generations.

August 22: Spectators can enjoy the Dog Trials, where highly trained hunting dogs demonstrate the skill, discipline, and partnership that have long been a cornerstone of Louisiana's waterfowl heritage.

Together, these pre-festival events build excitement throughout the community and set the stage for four days of entertainment, family fun, and Louisiana tradition during the Gueydan Duck Festival.

The 50th Annual Gueydan Duck Festival will be held August 27–30, 2026, at the Gueydan Duck Festival Grounds in Gueydan, Louisiana.

Music Lineup:

Thursday, August 27

6:30 pm to 8 pm - The Johnson Brothers Band

8:30 pm - 10 pm - Gage Myers

Friday, August 28

6:30 pm to 8 pm - Ben Ragsdale

8:30 pm to 10 pm - Tracy Byrd

10:30 pm to 12 am - Parish County Line

Saturday, August 29

4:30 pm to 6 pm - Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie

6:30 pm to 8 pm - Casey Peveto

8:30 pm to 10 pm - Wayne Toups & ZydeCajun

10:30 to 12 pm Gyth Rigdon

Sunday, August 30

9:30 am to 11 am - Adam Saltzman & Friends

11:30 am to 1 pm - 4 Horses

1:30 pm to 3 pm - Richard LeBouef & Two Step

For the complete entertainment schedule, event information, tickets, and festival updates, visit duckfestival.org or follow the Gueydan Duck Festival on social media.