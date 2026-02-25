Cecil Picard Elementary School in earns Blue Ribbon for closing achievement gaps

VERMILION PARISH — Cecil Picard Elementary School in Vermilion Parish is celebrating after being awarded a Blue Ribbon — one of only 8 schools in the state to receive the honor, which recognizes schools for their work in closing educational achievement gaps.

Principal Jessica Broussard said the recognition is the result of hard work from students, faculty, and the broader community.

"It is a major celebration to get the recognition of a Blue Ribbon school for closing achievement gaps. It is not something that is earned overnight. It is something that our students and our faculty and our community has worked very hard to earn this recognition, and we are proud of everyone and what they have done to help us get here for this accomplishment," Broussard said.

The school celebrated the award this morning, joined by the state superintendent, the mayor of Maurice, and several others from Vermilion Parish to recognize the significance of the honor.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.