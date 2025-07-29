Catholic Charities of Acadiana to host free Disaster Response Training in Abbeville

Catholic Charities of Acadiana invites the community to a free, half-day Disaster Response Training on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at the St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church Pere Megret Center, 202 West Vermilion Street in Abbeville. The event begins at 8:00 a.m. and includes a complimentary breakfast, sponsored by the Knights of Columbus.

Designed to equip volunteers with essential skills for disaster response, this training offers hands-on sessions and practical guidance to prepare individuals to effectively serve their neighbors in times of crisis.

“This half-day training is an opportunity for our community to be ready to meet the moment when disaster strikes — with compassion, clarity, and real capability,” said Ben Broussard, Chief of External Affairs of Catholic Charities of Acadiana. “When we prepare ourselves to respond, we become instruments of hope and healing in our communities.”

All are welcome, and no prior experience is required. The event is free, but RSVPs are encouraged here.