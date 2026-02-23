Burn ban issued for Vermilion Parish

A burn ban has been issued for Vermilion Parish, effective at noon on Monday, February 23.

The ban will be in place until further notice.

The ban forbids "open burning of vegetation, debris, yard waste, brush and similar combustible material is prohibited within all areas of Vermilion Parish not otherwise exempted."

There are two exemptions, as long as they meet conditions and don't pose additional risk:

"Agricultural burning is allowed under this exemption as long as the activity is controlled, monitored, and conducted in accordance with safety guidelines," the ban states.

Also allowed are "cooking fires contained to grills, fire pits, or other desinated cooking devices."

Louisiana maintains a burn ban map; to see it, click here.

