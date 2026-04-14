Buckle up in the truck!

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office will participate in a statewide seat belt enforcement campaign aimed at educating pickup truck drivers and their passengers about the importance of buckling up.

The campaign will run from April 18 through April 25 and is being conducted in conjunction with a grant received from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

According to the Commission, pickup trucks are twice as likely to roll over in a crash, and drivers and passengers in pickups are less likely to wear their seat belts. A Louisiana Seat Belt Observation Survey has shown that pickup occupants wear their seat belts less frequently than occupants of other types of vehicles.

With the goal of reducing injuries and unrestrained fatalities on our roadways, Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s deputies will conduct high-visibility enforcement to raise awareness about the importance of seat belt usage and compliance with Louisiana law. Deputies will join law enforcement agencies across the state in focusing enforcement efforts on unrestrained drivers and passengers, particularly those traveling in pickup trucks.

“Wearing your seat belt is one of the simplest and most effective ways to protect yourself in a crash,” said Eddie Langlinais, Sheriff of Vermilion Parish. “We want to remind everyone in our parish that buckling up every trip, every time, can make the difference between life and death.”

Sheriff Eddie Langlinais and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office encourages all motorists and passengers to wear their seat belts at all times to help keep Vermilion Parish roadways safe for all who travel our roadways.

For any questions regarding this campaign or other Sheriff’s Office programs and services, citizens are encouraged to contact Public Information Officer Ashley Adams by email at ashleya@vermilionsheriff.gov