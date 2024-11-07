Breaking barriers: Delcambre elects first Black Police Chief

DELCAMBRE, KATC — Delcambre Captain Perry Shaw, who has served in law enforcement for more than 25 years, is making history as the first Black police chief in Delcambre’s history.

“I’m feeling good. Still trying to take it all in,” Shaw said. “But to be the first Black police chief, that is a wonderful thing, you know. It’s an honor.”

While Shaw acknowledges the historical importance of his promotion, he is focused on broader goals for the department and the community. He emphasized that his leadership will go beyond being a first—he wants to be known for fairness and integrity.

"I want to be known as a fair chief of police. If you're right, you're right. If you're wrong, you're wrong," Shaw said.

Shaw began his career in 1993, and his years of experience have shaped his vision for the future of Delcambre’s law enforcement. He hopes to leverage new technology and equipment to move the department forward. Since taking on his new role, Shaw has already made strides in updating police vehicles and equipment, as well as pushing for increased funding to improve resources for officers.

“My goal is to put a resource officer into the high schools. I’m pretty sure next year there will be federal money for that,” Shaw said.

Shaw’s appointment is a significant milestone, but he hopes his success will inspire others to follow in his footsteps. He stressed the importance of perseverance, especially for those who may face challenges along the way.

"Don’t give up," Shaw advised. "There will be roadblocks, but you have to be strong and overcome those things."

As Delcambre’s new police chief, Shaw’s leadership marks an exciting new chapter for the department and the community it serves.

Shaw will be sworn in in January 2025.