‘Braids and Fades’ event in Abbeville helps students look sharp for first day of school

ABBEVILLE, LA - As buzzing clippers hummed through the air Wednesday morning, Khalijah Simmons flashed a smile in the barber’s chair and said what many children across Vermilion Parish were likely thinking: “I like it! Thank you.”

Simmons was one of many students who received free haircuts and braids at the annual “Braids and Fades” event, a back-to-school tradition now in its 16th year.

“Let’s do this, bro,” Simmons said as he settled in for a fresh look ahead of the school year.

Hosted in Abbeville, the event is more than a grooming clinic, it’s a community effort aimed at giving students confidence and a strong start to the academic year.

“You cut the side down here a little bit on both sides, and then you cut the back,” Simmons instructed his barber, describing his perfect cut.

Ronald Lewis, founder of the event, said his goal has always been to support local children and their families.

“I do this event to help the children out, to give them something to look forward to,” Lewis said.

Volunteers, including barbers and stylists, donated their time to offer haircuts and braids to school-aged children for free. For many, the experience is about more than aesthetics.

“You get a haircut to feel good,” Simmons said. “It makes you feel brand new.”

Vermilion Parish Superintendent Tommy Byler said events like Braids and Fades contribute to student success.

“All these programs are just part of ‘what can we do to give kids the best chance to be successful,’” Byler said.

Even in challenging times, Lewis said the event remains a priority.

“We give back even though times are hard right now,” he said. “We just want to show the parents that we care about them and we want to thank them for being our customers all year round.”

With sharp lines and stylish braids, students left the event with more than a new look; they left with a boost of confidence and a reminder that their community believes in them.

“Thank you for getting me right and making me look good for school,” Simmons said.

