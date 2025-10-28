Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Boys and Girls Club in Abbeville opens new Cox Innovation Lab

VERMILION PARISH — The Boys and Girls Club in Abbeville unveiled a new Cox Innovation Lab, providing children with access to technology and STEM learning opportunities.

The lab will allow children to learn about new technology and develop their interests in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The facility will also serve neighbors without computers by providing them with a way to get connected.

The CEO, public officials, and the Vermilion Advisory Council attended the grand opening celebration.

