Boys and Girls Club gets new tech lab

Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana celebrated the launch of a new technology-filled Innovation Lab at its Vermilion Club, thanks to a $25,000 grant from Cox Communications.

The Cox Innovation Lab, unveiled during a ribbon cutting ceremony recently, giving kids a place to connect, create and grow.

The donation comes as part of the Cox Mobile Phone Case Design Contest, in which Vermilion Boys & Girls Club member Gracie A. earned top honors as the national winner.

Her achievement awarded her a $25,000 scholarship and funding to establish a Cox Innovation Lab at her Club. Cox Innovation Labs across the nation develop STEM programming and provide training for the Boys & Girls Club staff. Cox Innovation Labs are the cornerstone of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Club Tech program, which provide students with access to curriculum to advance their computer literacy skills. These Innovation Labs also help bridge the digital divide for children without access to a computer or internet connection at home.

Brittney Griffith, Vermilion Club Director, said the lab will help with the Club's goals.

“Our kids are creative, and we want them to grow. We want to not only help them with their education but help them stretch and grow through technology. Cox has been so gracious with new ideas such as robotics, coding, virtual reality; all items the kids are excited to get started in exploring their love for STEM.”

Rhyan Wheeler, CEO & President of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana, supports the Innovation Lab as it brings new opportunities to their members.

“The Cox Innovation Lab will promote critical thinking, a sense of adventure, and openness to adapt that will serve our members well into the future. It will provide them with the necessary tools to tackle the current challenges in their lives and their future workplace," Wheeler said.

The Cox Innovation Lab provides new and innovative technology and support to help bridge the digital divide that exists for many young people in Vermilion. It will give the children going to the Boys & Girls Club the freedom to explore their interest in STEM while providing those without a computer or internet access a way to get connected and manage through distance learning. It includes iPads, Chromebooks, Cameras, Podcast Equipment, and STEAM Kits for Robotic Learning provided by Cox.

"It's incredible to see the lasting impact of one teen’s creativity on others," says Market Vice President of Cox Communications, Erin Monroe. "Now every child who walks through these doors can have access to all the great experiences the new Innovation Lab offers and see what's possible when imagination and opportunity meet. Whatever Club Members want to be in the future, this will be the foundation for their success."