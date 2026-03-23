Boil water advisory issued for parts of Vermilion Parish

VERMILION PARISH — Vermilion Parish Water Works District No. 1 has issued a boil water advisory for portions of the parish, officials said Monday.

The advisory applies to customers north of Highway 92 and east of Highway 167 in the rural, Maurice area.

Officials said the duration of the advisory is unknown at this time.

Water Works District No. 1 plans to collect water samples Tuesday to determine when the advisory can be lifted.

Residents in the affected area are advised to boil water before consumption until further notice.