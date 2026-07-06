Boil advisory issued for Erath

VERMILION PARISH — The town of Erath has issued a systemwide boil advisory following a water main break, officials said Monday.

The advisory applies to all customers on the Erath water system and will remain in effect until further notice.

Residents are urged to boil water for at least one full minute before using it for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, preparing food or baby formula, or washing fruits and vegetables.

The advisory will remain in place until laboratory testing confirms the water is safe to drink and the town lifts the notice, officials said.