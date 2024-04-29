Body found in Vermilion Parish; tips sought

A farmer found a body floating in a canal south of Kaplan this weekend, Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon says.

The body was found in the canal off West Liberty Farm Road, south of Kaplan. It was a man, deputies say. The body was sent to Parish Forensics for an autopsy to determine how he died.

Detectives are in the process of trying to identify the individual.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 337-898-4403.

The investigation is on-going and updates will follow as necessary, deputies say.