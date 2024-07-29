Back to school: Free uniform drive

ERATH, KATC - Dozier Elementary School will be hosting a free uniform drive for students who attend the scool.

The drive will take place inside the Dozier Elementary School cafeteria on August 1, 2024 at 8 am. Parents are allowed to pick up two free uniforms for their child.

“All of our students can benefit from the drive, not just our students in need, it’s for all of our families. They are welcome to select two uniforms per child. If we have additional uniforms left over, they are welcomed to come back and pick up additional uniforms,” Dozier Elementary School Principal Andrea Ford said.

Principal Ford says the drive is a community effort. “We have families who have donated uniforms that children have outgrown and then they come Thursday to get the size up for their kids. So it’s kind of a give and take when everyone is welcome to come and they’re helping each other out,” she said.

This year marks the second time this type of event has been held at the school. While we were not able to see the uniforms, Principal Ford told me the uniforms were being washed and sorted out by sizes.

As the school year approaches, Ford says helping the community goes beyond providing school supplies. It’s an opportunity to give a child the best education possible.

“It just takes the stress and the financial burden off of our family so that they can give their resources that are needed in other areas. We have families who have donated uniforms that children have outgrown and then they come Thursday to get the size up for their kids,” she said.

If your child attends Vermilion Parish school district and you would like to access free uniforms, you can call your child’s school directory.

