Authorities ask for tips in Erath bald eagle killing

ERATH — Authorities are offering a reward of $15,000 for information that could solve the killing of a bald eagle in Erath, and wildlife officials are urging anyone with tips to come forward through Louisiana Operation Game Thief.

Louisiana Operation Game Thief (LOGT) is a private group of citizens who want to preserve wildlife for future generations. Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries partners with the operation.

Capt. Will Roberts, Region 7 Captain and the LOGT coordinator, says they are looking for any information regarding who may be responsible for the death of a bald eagle killed in Erath.

“OGT is willing to put up to $1,000, and then there have been several other groups that have called in and that reward is north of $15,000 I believe,” Capt. Roberts said.

He says for a case like the bald eagle case, it is even more important for people to call in with any information.

"The higher of the case that is done, let's just say an eagle case, it's up to $1,000, but really and truly, those are really hard cases to make, so if somebody comes forward with that information a lot of times it's significant,” he said.

There are a few different ways people can report wildlife crimes. One way is by calling in.

“It's 1-800-442-2511. That's going to put you in contact with our dispatcher. You can provide the complaint and then they will get that to an agent."

LOGT has an app called ‘Tip 411,’ which allows anyone with information to send a message directly to the agency.

Capt. Roberts says the more helpful a tip is, the higher the reward could be.

"Whether it's a license plate, description, maybe the person's name, where it took place. The more information you give the agent, the potential the higher reward you would get paid out,” he said

Anyone who wishes to not be identified will remain anonymous.

“Anything with Operation Game Thief, if you call in and wish to remain anonymous, we can do that. Your identity will be safe. We will not put it in a report. We will state the complaint or information provided by a tipster and then whatever information,” he said.

