Art in thread: a celebration of quilting at the Abbeville Cultural Center

ABBEVILLE, LA - The Abbeville Cultural Center is currently hosting a unique textile exhibit titled "Art in Thread," showcasing the intricate art of quilting along with other textile crafts. This exhibition, presented by the Vermilion Art Council, highlights the rich storytelling capability of fabric and the passion behind each piece.

Nicole Prejean, a passionate quilter, describes her journey into this craft, which began three years ago. "When I started, I thought it was something to fill my time since I was alone," she said. "Now I spend hours in my sewing room, and I just love it."

Charlene Beckett, Vermilion Art Council board member, emphasizes the importance of this exhibition in broadening the definition of art. "We wanted to showcase that art is not just on canvas," she explained. "Art comes in a lot of different forms. We have quilts, clothing, tatting, crocheting, embroidery, and even a display on brown cotton."

The exhibit also features a tapestry that connects deeply with local traditions. Beckett noted the family-oriented culture in the community, which fosters gatherings for quilting. "These quilts get handed down, of course, and they are treasures," she said.

Among the displayed quilts are pieces that took years to complete, some as long as 15 years, showcasing the dedication and skill of the local quilters. As part of the exhibit, visitors can also engage in a fun search for hidden "Easter eggs" within the quilts. Beckett invites attendees to spot playful elements, such as an alligator discreetly woven into multiple designs.

Running until September, the exhibit aims to inspire newcomers to the craft and encourage seasoned quilters to pass their knowledge on to future generations. "If you are a quilter, try to pass that onto the next generation," Prejean said. "Get them in love with it so that it will keep going."

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Where: Abbeville Cultural and Historical Alliance

200 N Magdalen Square, Abbeville, LA, 70510

Time: The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 9 am - 4 pm

Cost: Free

On September 13, the art council will host a "Meet the Artist" event, providing an opportunity for visitors to connect with the talented local quilters behind the stunning pieces on display.

