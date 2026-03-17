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Art, culture and heritage set to come together for Abbeville's Artwalk en Rue de Concorde

Here's what to expect at Abbeville's Artwalk en Rue de Concorde
VERMILION ARTWALK THIS WEEKEND
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VERMILION PARISH — Art, culture and heritage are coming together in downtown Abbeville this weekend as Artwalk en Rue de Concorde transforms Concorde Street into a vibrant outdoor gallery.

The event features more than 40 Louisiana artists and craftsmen and gives students an opportunity to showcase their talent.

Artwalk en Rue de Concorde runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with live demonstrations, performances and exhibits across Magdalen Square.

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