Arrest made in fatal weekend hit-and-run crash

An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred over the weekend in Vermilion Parish.

On November 2, 2025, shortly after 10:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a crash on Louisiana Highway 700 near Louisiana Highway 92. Authorities say Tony Barthe Jr. of Rayne was killed in the crash.

According to the preliminary investigation, Logan Hoke of Duson was driving north on Highway 700 in a 2020 Ford Edge when he attempted to pass a vehicle. In the process, Hoke's vehicle entered the southbound lane and hit Barthe, who was walking at the time. Barthe sustained fatal injuries from the collision, as maintained by state police.

Following the incident, Hoke did not stop at the scene but continued driving north. Troopers arrested him on charges of hit-and-run driving resulting in death. He was processed at the Vermilion Parish Jail, where he remains in custody.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.