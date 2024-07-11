Adults swimming in Lafitte pond raises concerns, city increases police presence

ABBEVILLE, KATC - While the pond at Lafitte Drive-in Park may look like the perfect place to cool down, swimming is not allowed.

Abbeville officials would like to remind everyone that swimming in the pond is strictly prohibited. Since the park reopened, there have been complaints of adults swimming in the pond and potentially unhoused people bathing.

In a statement to KATC Abbeville Mayor Roslyn White said,

“This is South Louisiana and it’s hot. People look for ways to stay cool. This is why we built a splash pad at AA Comeaux park. The pond at Lafitte Park is for fishing and stormwater retention. We have done some recent bank work to make fishing from the banks of the pond more accessible, but it is not intended for swimming. Any person who swims there is violating park rules and may be putting themselves at risk. Violators will be asked to leave the park. Repeat offenders may lose access in the future.”

According to Councilwoman Terry Broussard who oversees District D, the pond is not safe for swimming due to the presence of wildlife like snakes, which could be dangerous.

In a statement sent to KATC, she said, “As Councilwoman of District D, I would like to remind everyone that swimming in the fishing pond at Lafitte Park is strictly prohibited. The pond is not safe for swimming due to the presence of wildlife, which could be dangerous. There are also signs posted at the park indicating that swimming is not allowed. It is crucial that we all adhere to this rule to ensure the safety of everyone. Please enjoy all the fishing and other amenities the park has to offer. The park is beautiful, and we hope you can continue to enjoy it.”

Another factor to consider is the potential risk of drowning. According to the Louisiana Department of Health , drowning is the 3rd leading cause of death among children ages 1 to 14 years old in Louisiana.

Abbeville residents like Delexious Dabney say it’s important to have a place to cool off that’s why he frequently visits the splash pad. “We go to the pool. Sometimes we go by the water park and it’s real fun,’ he said.

“It’s important to have an area like this in town because the kids like to have fun in the splash pad and it’s good to cool off,” Abbeville Resident Justice Mitchell said.

There are alternative options in the community to cool off during these summer months.

PLACES TO COOL OFF

Visit the local splash pad at AA Comeaux Park

Palmetto State Park has the biggest splash pad of all the Louisiana State Parks' water playgrounds. The water playground operates Tuesdays through Sundays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; the facilities will be closed on Mondays for cleaning and maintenance. $3 entrance fee to the park per person gets you into the splash pad. If you are 3 and under or 62 and over, admission is free.

Lafayette

Girard Park has a splash pad. 500 Girard Park Dr. Lafayette, LA 70503. Earl J. Chris Pool at the Robicheaux Center on Eraste Landry in Lafayette has open swim days on Fridays and Sundays from 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm. Our Lady of Lourdes Interactive Water Adventure at Moncus Park is open 9 am to 9 pm for the summer. The splash pad is free. Parking is free on Mondays and you have to pay to park Tuesday - Sunday. More info here. Parc Sans Souci has a splash pad that is open 24 hours a day 7 days a week. The splash pad may occasionally close for repairs. Parc Lafayette has a splash pad located at 1921 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette, LA 70508.



There are currently no plans to install cameras but in an attempt to cut down on people swimming in the pond, the city plans to increase police presence in the area.