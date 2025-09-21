Abbeville’s third annual Uniquely U event celebrates inclusion for special needs community

ABBEVILLE, LA - The third annual Uniquely U event, held Saturday morning, brought families, friends, and local organizations together to celebrate the inclusion of children and adults with special needs. With games, prizes, and a carnival-like atmosphere, it was a day filled with fun and a deeper sense of community.

“I won the dance contest,” said 19-year-old Jeremiah Levy.. “I danced like this,” he added with a smile. But for him and many others, the true essence of the event was in the community spirit.

For many parents, like Trent Harrington, the event is a vital reminder of the importance of inclusion. "Being a parent of a special needs child, it’s all about inclusion," Harrington explained. “You want them to be included in every part of the activity that they can be a part of. That’s the main reason why we came. It gives her a chance to feel included and just be able to have fun, run around, and have fun with all her peers.”

The Uniquely U event, organized by the Vermilion Parish Reach Group, is about more than just fun, it’s about visibility and support for the special needs community.

“Every year we get businesses and organizations involved, and that shows how committed we are to the special needs community,” said Rodrick Darby of the Vermilion Reach Group. “Anyone who wants to get involved has an opportunity to show up. Year after year, it gets bigger. Last year we had over 600 people, and this year we might have had 1,000. We just want to keep showing community pride.”

The event was not just a celebration but a demonstration of the strength of community bonds. It highlighted how important it is for everyone to feel seen and valued.

“Everyone deserves to be celebrated,” Darby added, reflecting the core mission of the event.

As the day wrapped up, Jeremiah Levy was already looking forward to next year. “I’ll come back to it next year,” he said with a smile, and with the continued success of the event, it’s clear that Uniquely U will continue to be a place where every participant feels celebrated.