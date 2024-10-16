Abbeville's New Road Signs: Officials address confusion over new street signs and lane markings

ABBEVILLE — As road construction wraps up in downtown Abbeville, officials have implemented new lane markings designed to improve safety for pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers.

Some residents say they're confused by the markings.

Councilman Brady Broussard, who oversees the district, clarified the significance of the new markings, which include double arrows and bicycle symbols.

"You see the double line and the bicycle. That tells vehicles that cyclists are not alone. That is to be shared by vehicles and cyclists. The single line and the cycle is dedicated to cyclists; vehicles shouldn’t be on that," Broussard explained.

According to city officials, there have been 11 pedestrian crashes in the downtown area over the past decade. The current project, which began earlier this year, aims to enhance safety by replacing traffic signals on St. Charles Street with all-way stops. Broussard noted that this "road diet" initiative is intended to slow down traffic and create safer conditions for all road users.

“In Abbeville, we have a history of accidents with pedestrians and cyclists. This project has room for pedestrians and cyclists, and vehicles can pass at a reasonable speed,” Broussard said.

The newly designed roadways are now single-lane roads, featuring dedicated bike lanes in certain sections. These bike lanes provide exclusive space for cyclists, allowing them to ride without interference from traffic. It’s important to note that vehicles are not permitted to travel or park in these bike lanes.

Additionally, a new marking known as a "sharrow" — a blend of “share” and “arrow” — has been introduced. Sharrows remind motorists that bicycles are legally allowed to take the full lane. These markings guide cyclists on the ideal line to follow and serve as a reminder for motorists to share the road. Sharrows can be found on St. Charles Street from Charity to East St. Victor, and on State Street from East St. Victor up to City Hall.

Cyclists are permitted to use roadways just like automobiles, and riding a bicycle on sidewalks is prohibited under a city ordinance. The updated traffic signal system, with all-way stops replacing red lights, aligns with similar changes made on State Street.

City officials acknowledge that change can be challenging but emphasize that the goal is to ensure safety for everyone. Additional signage will be installed soon to address any confusion during this transition period.

In addition to the new lane markings, the city has expanded parking options for individuals with limited mobility and added ADA-compliant crosswalks to further enhance accessibility.

