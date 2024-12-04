Abbeville’s decades-old water plant set for major renovations

ABBEVILLE, KATC — A decades-old water plant in Abbeville is on track for a significant renovation after city leaders approved a key step toward the project during Tuesday's City Council meeting.

The council approved bid advertisements for an $8.9 million water improvement initiative aimed at expanding and upgrading the city's aging water infrastructure.

"It's going to lead to better quality, and ultimately, the goal will be for it to be a much more efficient, better quality, and more reliable water source," said Abbeville Mayor Roslyn White, highlighting the project's long-term benefits.

The extensive upgrades will include internal mechanical and filter improvements, electronic system overhauls, and the replacement of external pipes. The renovation is part of the city's ongoing efforts to modernize its utilities and support future growth.

Councilman Brady Broussard, who represents District C, emphasized that the project is essential for the city's future, not just to fix current issues. The water plant, which dates back to the 1970s, has faced frequent breakdowns in recent months.

"Our water plant goes back to the '70s. It's time to update it, and we should grow it," Broussard said. "The new plant is not because our water isn't good—it's for the growth of the city. Plants today are not the same as in the 1970s. It's all about moving our city forward."

City officials noted that the water plant has experienced several disruptions recently, making the upgrades even more critical. To fund the project, Abbeville is securing a mix of local and state resources. The funding will come from different sources: $2.3 million from the Water Sectors program, $500,000 from the Delta Regional Authority (DRA), a $5.9 million short-term loan, and Gulf Bank is contributing.

A portion of the financing will come through the state’s Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund (DWRLF), which offers low-interest loans to communities for projects that ensure safe drinking water. Abbeville is on track to potentially get 100% of the loan forgiven.

The city plans to break ground on the renovation in the spring of 2025. Once completed, the expanded and modernized facility is expected to provide the community with a more dependable and higher-quality water supply for years to come.

More information on Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund can be found below.

https://ldh.la.gov/page/drinking-water-revolving-loan-fund-program-dwrlf