Abbeville woman killed in house fire

Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal
VERMILION PARISH, La. — An Abbeville woman was killed in a house fire early Saturday morning.

Vermilion Fire District No. 13 responded to the fire on Pine Island Road in Abbeville just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday. That fire killed a 62-year-old Abbeville woman.

Officials have not yet determined the cause of fire. They have not ruled out an electrical event or a space heater as the possible sources of the flame. The fire is still under investigation.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is reminding residents to practice home heating safety;

  • If using a space heater, make sure it’s placed 3-5 feet away from objects that can catch fire easily like blankets and furniture.
  • Ensure space heaters are plugged directly into a wall outlet as opposed to an extension cord or power strip.
  • Space heaters should also always be turned off when you're going to sleep or leaving the room and/or home.
  • Do not use ovens or stoves to heat your home.
  • Make sure any open flames, like fireplaces and candles, are never left unattended.
  • Have a working smoke alarm!
