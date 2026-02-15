Abbeville woman killed in house fire

VERMILION PARISH, La. — An Abbeville woman was killed in a house fire early Saturday morning.

Vermilion Fire District No. 13 responded to the fire on Pine Island Road in Abbeville just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday. That fire killed a 62-year-old Abbeville woman.

Officials have not yet determined the cause of fire. They have not ruled out an electrical event or a space heater as the possible sources of the flame. The fire is still under investigation.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is reminding residents to practice home heating safety;

