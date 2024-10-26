Watch Now
Abbeville vs. St. Martinville JV Football Game Canceled; Varsity Game Still Set for Nov. 1

The JV football game between Abbeville and St. Martinville has been canceled, but the varsity matchup remains scheduled for Friday, Nov. 1 at 7 PM.
VERMILION PARISH — The junior varsity football game between Abbeville and St. Martinville scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled. However, the varsity teams are still set to compete in a conference game on Friday, November 1, 2024, at 7:00 PM at Abbeville High School. As of now, the varsity game remains on schedule, but officials will provide updates if any changes occur.

