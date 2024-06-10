Abbeville to boost security following incident at A.A. Comeaux Park

ABBEVILLE, KATC - The city of Abbeville is ramping up security at AA Comeaux Park during large sporting events this summer.

This decision comes on the heels of an incident involving a baton at a little league baseball game on May 22nd.

According to Police Chief Hardy, two adults were arguing about a comment made during the game. The referee warned both parties to settle down. One of the parties allegedly called for reinforcement and it resulted in three people arrested.

While the altercation startled many in the community, it did not deter Isadore Creppel from spending time with his son at the park.

“When my son’s not in school, we come here about everyday. I’m going to feel way better (knowing they are here). I won’t have to worry about calling the police, they will be right here,” Isadore said.

Isadore and his six year old son ride their bike around the park often. He’s lived in Abbeville for 15 years and understands how important this park is for children in the community.

“It’s very important for children. A lot of them don’t have places to go, they have apartments and the only thing they see is the outdoors around the apartment and they have no room to play,” he said.

Funding for community policing at AA Comeaux Park will come from the police department’s budget.

Councilman Brady Broussard Jr, whose district includes the park told KATC in a written statement:

Many generations have used Comeaux Park for baseball, as Abbeville was once known as a premium baseball city.

The citizens who have used Comeaux park and now travel baseball teams who also use our turfed baseball fields, demonstrate only one of the sports available for recreation there.

Softball, tennis, pickleball, skateboard park, water park are also available as well as our local Boys and Girls club.

We welcome additional APD patrols that will assure this remains a safe place for our children and visitors who seek recreation there.

City officials have identified three individuals involved in the argument. Criminal charges are pending against those involved.

