Abbeville sees rise in new local businesses

ABBEVILLE, KATC — Abbeville’s business landscape is flourishing with recent openings like La Petite Fleur, a flower shop on St. Charles Street and other local businesses. The shop, which opened in October, is one of many new local businesses adding to the city’s economic vitality.

“It’s called La Petite Fleur, which means ‘the little flower,’” said Chris Duhon, co-owner of the shop with his wife, Lisa. “Our French community here in Abbeville made the name feel right, and there’s a special meaning behind it too. It’s a tribute to St. Thérèse of Lisieux from France.”

Duhon, a native of Abbeville, spent 22 years as a corporate vice president before a company buyout and departmental merger left him without a job. The unexpected change forced Duhon to rethink his career and pursue a long-time passion.

“I asked myself, ‘What am I going to do now?’” he said. “I’m grateful for where I was and the people I worked with, but this is part of my journey. Now, Lisa and I are here, and it’s overwhelming in the best way.”

La Petite Fleur is part of a broader trend in Abbeville, where the local business scene is booming. In 2023, 20 new businesses opened in the city, and so far in 2024, 19 businesses have already launched, with 8 more entrepreneurs in the process of submitting paperwork to start their ventures this year.

Lauren Trahan, director of the Vermilion Parish Chamber of Commerce, said the surge in local businesses is contributing to the area’s economic growth.

“I think people are taking more risks now to be happy in their positions,” Trahan said. “A thriving business scene helps the local economy and creates long-term prosperity for future generations. It’s about providing opportunities for our young adults and giving them reasons to stay and build a future here in Vermilion Parish.”

New businesses also mean new jobs, offering employment opportunities for local graduates and residents of working age. The growth of small businesses plays a crucial role in fostering economic stability and providing diverse career paths for the community.

For Duhon, the journey to opening La Petite Fleur was not without its challenges, but the support from the Abbeville community made the transition easier.

“There were a lot of unanswered questions and fears of ‘what ifs,’ but it’s not as difficult as it seems,” he said. “There are plenty of people here in Abbeville who are willing to help and guide you.”

Duhon’s experience serves as inspiration for future entrepreneurs. He encourages anyone with a dream to take the leap, even when the future feels uncertain.

“There’s a lot of support here,” he said. “It’s okay to take that leap of faith and trust that the community will be there for you.”

As Abbeville’s local business scene continues to thrive, La Petite Fleur is just one example of the city’s growing entrepreneurial spirit. With more businesses on the horizon, the future looks bright for Abbeville, as it continues to attract new businesses, create jobs, and support local growth.

Looking to start a business in Vermilion Parish ? Helpful resource links below

https://www.vermilionchamber.org/

https://www.vermilionchamber.org/vermilion-parish-outside-city-limits

https://developvermilion.org/

info@vermilionchamber.org

