Abbeville Rotary Club repaints Women’s Resource Center

ABBEVILLE, KATC - On Saturday morning, a dozen Abbeville Rotary Club members came together at Vermilion Women’s Resource Center to make a difference one brush stroke at a time.

The Rotary Club aims to create lasting changes in the community by investing new and effective ways to enhance the area.

On Saturday, the members repainted the exterior building of the Vermilion Women’s Resource Center, located at 515 Edwards Street, Abbeville, LA. The center provides a safe space for women and families to turn to when they are looking for help, guidance, or information. The center also provides them with resources to have a better future.

The women at the resource center picked the exterior color.

Councilman Brady Broussard Jr. who led the group told KATC that at any given time, anyone could be in need of help, that’s why this service project was so important. “We repainted the Women’s Resource Center that helps so many women in our city. This is what Rotary Club does, we give back. Service before self,” he said.

For more information on Abbeville Rotary Club go to,

https://www.rcabbeville.org/calendar

For more information on Vermilion Women’s Resource Center go to,