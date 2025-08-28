Abbeville residents try their luck at $950M Powerball jackpot

ABBEVILLE, LA - With the Powerball jackpot soaring to $950 million, hopeful residents in Abbeville are lining up for their shot at a life-changing prize ahead of Saturday’s drawing.

“I would like to be a millionaire!” said Marva Guidry, who purchased her ticket on Thursday.

The jackpot, the sixth-largest in Powerball history, grew after no one claimed the top prize in Wednesday night’s drawing. The cash option stands at nearly $430 million before taxes.

For many, the dream of winning is too tempting to pass up.

“I will purchase two tickets and I hope I win it,” said Tim Eaglin, who plans to try his luck this weekend.

Others, like Earliest Collins Jr., say playing is about more than money; it’s about possibility.

“When you win that amount of money, it’s a life-changing incident,” Collins said. “It’s a big chance to take, but you can’t win unless you play.”

Guidry is among the locals who say they’re feeling lucky this time around.

“I think I have the lucky numbers,” she said. “God is going to bless me.”

If they win, players already have big plans. Eaglin says he would buy a house and move to Florida. Guidry has something more romantic in mind.

“We are going to get married and live life happily ever after,” she said, smiling alongside Collins.

And if they don’t win?

It seems some in Abbeville believe they’ve already hit the jackpot, just by dreaming together.

Tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. Central Time on Saturday to qualify for the drawing.

