Abbeville Police investigating death

Abbeville Police are asking anyone with information about a death to call in their tips.

Police were called to an apartment complex on Monday morning, and found the body of Nicoletta Menard, 44, of Abbeville.

Abbeville Police Detectives processed the scene. Menard was pronounced dead by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office and transported for an autopsy to be performed.

This case is still actively under investigation, and Chief Hardy urges the public to provide any further information regarding this crime or any other crime by calling the Abbeville Police Department at (337) 893-2511. You may also contact our “Tips” line at (337) 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Vermilion by calling (337) 740-TIPS or the P3 app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.