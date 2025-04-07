Abbeville Police asking for tips in Saturday shooting

Abbeville Police are asking for help from the public to sort out a shoot-out that happened Saturday in the city.

Abbeville Police say they were called to the intersection of IJ Joiner and Martin Luther King Drive. The caller said she was shot and was driving herself to the hospital.

Police went to the scene of the shooting and to the hospital. Meanwhile, more witnesses were calling in to say they heard multiple shots from high-powered weapons.

Police looked at community cameras and saw there were two vehicles involved in the incident. There was an older model black Chevrolet van with Texas plates, and a late model blue Dodge Charger with a Louisiana plate.

There appeared to be four people in the car, and two of them got out and fired a .223 rifle and a .40 caliber pistol at the van. The Charger then drove off with the van following, while the driver of the van returned fire through her windshield, police say.

The driver was hit twice, once in the arm and once in the torso. She drove herself to Abbeville General, and was later transferred to a hospital in another city.

The car was tracked down through the cameras; it was owned by Don's Wholesale, police say. They used GPS to track it to the Sateen Royale Trailer Park in Carencro.

Both vehicles were impounded by police for evidence gathering.

"This case is still actively under investigation, Chief Hardy urges the public to provide any further information regarding this crime or any other crime by calling the Abbeville Police Department at (337) 893-2511. You may also contact our “Tips” line at (337) 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Vermilion by calling (337) 740-TIPS or the P3 app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or at Google Play Store," a release states.